Tiaa Fsb Has $107.81 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $107,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.