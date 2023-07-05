Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,006 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,209 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 765.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 502,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 444,250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 1,989.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,301,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 113,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

RVT stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

