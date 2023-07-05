Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,400 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 55,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

