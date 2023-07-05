Tiaa Fsb Sells 457 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

A number of analysts have commented on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QSR opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

