Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Trading 4% Higher

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.75. 125,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 105,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Institutional Trading of Tiga Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 161.4% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 794,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 490,579 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 118.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 425,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 230,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

