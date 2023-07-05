Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

TOST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $31,193,909.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $31,193,909.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $5,829,920.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,968,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,150,976.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,663,123 shares of company stock valued at $56,252,931 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,535 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Toast by 844.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

