Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Short Interest Update

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,597,100 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 1,317,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,971.0 days.
Tobu Railway Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TBURF opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. Tobu Railway has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $22.76.
Tobu Railway Company Profile
