Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Short Interest Update

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,597,100 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 1,317,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,971.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBURF opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. Tobu Railway has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company offer services, such as sightseeing; operates amusement parks and tourism business. It also manages the Courtyard by Marriott, Tokyo Ginza hotel, and the Tobu Hotel Levant Tokyo in the center of Tokyo. In addition, it operates Tobu department stores in Ikebukuro, Funabashi, Utsunomiya, Ohtawara, and Tochigi, as well as a chain of supermarkets.

