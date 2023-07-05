Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOELY. Nomura began coverage on Tokyo Electron in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Tokyo Electron Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

