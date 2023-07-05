Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

