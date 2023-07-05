Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.85

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.85 and last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 137648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,543 shares of company stock valued at $11,471,429. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

