Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.37

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.37 and traded as high as C$19.46. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$18.68, with a volume of 97,329 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$27.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$309.41 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 24.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.4146667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

