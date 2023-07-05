TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.