Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Trading Up 0.8%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.72 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.79). Approximately 216,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 297,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.78).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, April 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £144.48 million, a PE ratio of -6,200.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

