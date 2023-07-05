Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $56,391,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,564,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

