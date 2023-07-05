TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 800,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Trading Up 0.9 %

TAC opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $805.39 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

