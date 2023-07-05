TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 8.30. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $90.15.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,037,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,128. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

