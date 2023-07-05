Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.36

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $13.90. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 60,943 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $242.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

