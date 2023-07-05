Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,050.33 ($13.33).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.87) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.25) to GBX 850 ($10.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($9.90) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 825.40 ($10.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 927.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 885.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 941.46. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.74).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

