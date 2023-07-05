Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Down 17.8% in June

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPRKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.25) to GBX 850 ($10.79) in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 955 ($12.12) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($15.23) to GBX 1,050 ($13.33) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.41) to GBX 850 ($10.79) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $974.17.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Price Performance

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.