Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,602,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,992,000 after buying an additional 90,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TREX opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

