Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRIP. B. Riley began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -105.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.75 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

