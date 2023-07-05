TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

