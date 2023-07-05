U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of GROW opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

