U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of GROW opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.99.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
