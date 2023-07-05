Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $548.46.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $477.35 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.