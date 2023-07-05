Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 478 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,838 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $337.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.84.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

