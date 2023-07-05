Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Trading Down 2.1 %
UNB stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares
About Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
