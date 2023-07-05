Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Trading Down 2.1 %

UNB stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

About Union Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

