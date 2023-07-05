UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Free Report) shares fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.86. 22,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 44,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UpHealth Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UpHealth

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 129.50%. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $2,458,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UpHealth by 64.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,655 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in UpHealth by 501.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 171,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UpHealth by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 158,039 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth

(Free Report)

UpHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital health services company in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments Integrated Care Management, Virtual Care Infrastructure, and Services segments. The Integrated Care Management segment offers SyntraNet, an integrated health management platform that enables clinical and community-based care teams to share information, coordinate care, manage utilization, and improve health outcomes for individuals and populations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.