Ur-Energy (URG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: URG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/14/2023 – Ur-Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 74,899 shares during the period. CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 13,006,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 9,780,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 441.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

