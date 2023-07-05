Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

