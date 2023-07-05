Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $441.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $447.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.40. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

