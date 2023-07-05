Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance
VTWV stock opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.69. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.5152 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
