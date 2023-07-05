Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

VTWV stock opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.69. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.5152 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,742 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 354.4% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,062,000.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.