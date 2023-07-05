Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 830.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV opened at $156.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average is $146.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $156.63.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

