Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.53

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.53 and traded as high as $6.62. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 112,607 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

(Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.