Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Shares Up 8.5%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 165,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 186,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Verano Stock Up 8.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Verano Company Profile
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verano
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.