Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Shares Up 8.5%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 165,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 186,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano Stock Up 8.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Verano Company Profile

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $227.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.30 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verano Holdings Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.