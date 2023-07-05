Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 559.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,036,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 3,424,234 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.4 %

VRT stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang purchased 35,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang acquired 35,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,442,318 shares of company stock worth $77,204,483 over the last 90 days. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.