Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 136.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

