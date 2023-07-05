Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

