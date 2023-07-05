W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,542,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,682,000 after buying an additional 126,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,138,000 after buying an additional 193,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 120.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

