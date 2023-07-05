Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile



Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

