Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waldencast stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,086 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Waldencast were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Waldencast Price Performance

WALDW opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Waldencast has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

