WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS) Shares Up 0.7%

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.37. 24,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 119,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68.

WANG & LEE GROUP Company Profile

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

