Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at $141.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.12. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

