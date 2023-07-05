WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Trading Up 1.6%

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 28,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 89,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

WaveDancer Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 198.64% and a negative net margin of 152.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

WaveDancer Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAVD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

