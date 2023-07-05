Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $6.49 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,513 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

Shares of MSFT opened at $337.99 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.12 and its 200 day moving average is $281.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

