Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $563,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,288 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,803 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

