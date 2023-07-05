Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $13.11

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $13.51. Weibo shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 147,157 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WB shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Weibo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weibo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Weibo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

