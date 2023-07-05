WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Shares Up 3.7%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Free Report) shares rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.
