Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 354.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.