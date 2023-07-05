Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,855 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 148,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

