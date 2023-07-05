WFA of San Diego LLC Has $723,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

